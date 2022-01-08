EN
    12:29, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Acting Kazakh PM holds phone talk with Kyrgyz PM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke by phone with Chairman of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The sides discussed the situation on the shared state border as well as the relevant issues of trade and economic cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek in the context of the sociopolitical situation in Kazakhstan.

    Smailov and Japarov expressed readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership both in bilateral and multilateral format.


