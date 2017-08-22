Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan appointed

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM President Almazbek Atambayev signed a Decree appointing Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziyev acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan following the government's resignation, Kazinform has learned from kabar.kg.

Prior to the government's resignation which came after Sooronbai Jeenbekov stepped down as a Prime Minister to run for president, Abulgaziyev served as the First Deputy Prime Minister.

Abulgaziyev will act as a Prime Minister until a new government is formed.