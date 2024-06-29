Action must be accelerated for Sustainable Development Goals: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged countries to double down their efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 17 goals to set the world on a more sustainable path by 2030, Anadolu reports.

"Our failure to secure peace, to confront climate change, and to boost international finance is undermining development. We must accelerate action for the Sustainable Development Goals – and we don’t have a moment to lose. Only 17% of the SDG targets are on track," Guterres told a news conference on the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals Report 2024.

Stressing that the report carries "some glimmers of hope," he said the speed and scale of the change needed for sustainable development is still "far too slow."

"We need to go further and faster in three areas simultaneously," the UN chief said, adding that action for peace, green and digital transitions, and finance is needed.

Saying there is "much room" for improvement, Guterres added: "We must not let up on our promise - to end poverty, protect the planet and leave no one behind."