Active coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia near 1M

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM -The number of active coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia almost topped the one million mark, Anadolu Agency reports.

On Wednesday night, the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reported a cumulative tally of 997,778.

Indonesia, the hardest-hit country in the region, has recorded almost 550,000 active cases, followed by Malaysia with 137,000 cases.

Thailand ranks third with 131,411 cases and Myanmar stands forth with 67,832 cases.

Brunei Darussalam is the ASEAN country with the least active cases as it has reported only 41 cases.

Meanwhile, more than 130 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the region.

Indonesia leads the count with nearly 60 million jabs and 6% of the population are fully vaccinated.

The list continued with the Philippines which has administered 15 million shots to fully vaccinate 4.6% of its population.