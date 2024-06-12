Activists target King Charles III portrait in London gallery

The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation was defaced by Animal Rising activists at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The group plastered Wallace and Gromit-themed posters over the painting. The posters, featuring the animated character Wallace and a speech bubble reading, “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on Royal Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (RSPCA) farms!” were applied with water to ensure easy removal, causing no damage to the painting protected by Perspex.

‼️BREAKING: No Cheese Gromit! King Charles Portrait Redecorated‼️ @RoyalFamily



‼️Find out why King Charles, Patron of the RSPCA should ask them to drop the Assured Scheme -> https://t.co/pTneW0QCWf 👈 pic.twitter.com/jYLHFuxtHB — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) June 11, 2024

Animal Rising, a non-violent organisation, aimed to highlight what it described as a “damning investigation” into 45 RSPCA “assured” farms, alleging 280 legal breaches and 94 breaches of Department for environment, food & rural affairs (DEFRA) regulations.

The group called for King Charles, a patron of the RSPCA, to suspend his support for the charity. The RSPCA responded by expressing shock at the vandalism and launching an urgent investigation into the welfare concerns raised.

Gallery owner Philip Mould confirmed that no damage was done to the artwork. The posters were quickly removed, and the activists were asked to leave. Mould stated that a police report had been filed and security measures were being reassessed.

The protest plays on King Charles's known affection for Wallace and Gromit, as previously revealed by the Queen. The demonstration aimed to use humour to engage the King while urging him to address the alleged animal cruelty.

The RSPCA maintained that their Assured scheme is currently the best way to help farmed animals and that they are taking the allegations seriously, promising a thorough and transparent investigation.

This incident underscores the ongoing debate over animal welfare standards and the effectiveness of certification schemes, highlighting the activists' call for greater transparency and accountability in farming practices.

The King's first official portrait since the coronation, completed by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo, was unveiled on May 15, 2024.