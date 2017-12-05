EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:28, 05 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Activities in memory of Hungarian orientalist György Almásy held in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) jointly with the Hungarian Embassy in Kazakhstan held a seminar and photo exhibition dedicated to the 150th anniversary of famous Hungarian scholar orientalist, ethnographer György Almásy, Kazinform reports with reference to twesco.org . 

    null  

    At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, head of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali and Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Andras Barani talked about the biography and scientific heritage of the scholar.

    null 

    At the seminar, famous Hungarian Turcologists such as Somfai Kara Dávid (Almasy's Expedition to Zhetysu in 1900) and István Santa (György Almásy's legacy on Central Asia) made special reports and shared their research.

    null 

    Also, participants watched a documentary film about Almasy's first visit to Central Asia.

    null 

    Famous public figures, representatives of the intelligentsia, diplomats, and Turkologists participated in the event held at the National Academic Library in Astana.

    null 

    It should be noted that G. Almasy is the scholar and traveler, who in the beginning of 20th century initiated the expedition to the Ile River, Issyk-Kul and Tian Shan mountains in Central Asia and researched these regions.

    null null null null null null null null null null null null 

     

    Tags:
    Culture Rukhani Janghyru Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!