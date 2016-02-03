Activity of Kazakhstan made our country recognizable in international community - N. Nazarbayev (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We have to remember what we have done, but we also have to think about what we still have to do, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told opening the sitting of the board of the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Kazakhstan.

"The diplomatic service as well as the entire country will be marking the 25th anniversary of its establishment. The first years were not easy. We have never had the diplomatic service like this before. We never had the experience of preparing and training of diplomats of the international level. 25 years ego we started our own foreign policy from starch. Presently, Kazakhstan has diplomatic relations with 169 world countries. Kazakhstan has 94 embassies working in foreign countries. Besides, more than 50 embassies and diplomatic missions of foreign countries and international organizations are working in Kazakhstan. Our diplomats were involved in many foreign policy initiatives in the world," N. Nazarbayev said. The President noted that Kazakhstan for the first time in its history was trying to get a non-permanent seat in the UNSC, and the country hopes for the support of the countries. Kazakhstan was also the first country to hold the OSCE Summit in this century.

"Everything we do is seen by the international community. It made our country recognizable globally. We have to remember what we have done, but we also have to think about what we still have to do. We are having hard times now. I recently assessed the situation at the Congress of the Nur Otan Party," the Head of State said.

