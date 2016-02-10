Actor, model kicked off flight over turban

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Waris Ahluwalia's trip to Mexico started out as a thrilling visit to a contemporary art show, CNN reports.

But the Indian American actor, model and designer said he got stuck in Mexico City's airport because the country's largest airline wouldn't let him board a flight home.

Ahluwalia, who is Sikh, said Aeromexico staff and security screeners told him Monday to buy a ticket on a different airline after he refused to remove the turban he wears as part of his faith.

"I was upset, I had anxiety, I was shaking, I did not speak," Ahluwalia told CNN. "And then I realized, clearly, they have not been trained properly. I knew yelling will not do anything. It is about education and the policy."

And so, days after he posted about fresh papayas and famed artist Frida Kahlo, Ahluwalia started sharing photos about his security screening.

Ahluwalia -- whose acting career has included roles in "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The Darjeeling Limited" and "Inside Man" -- drew attention to his plight on social media, posting a photo of what he said was his canceled plane ticket.

In another post, the jewelry designer behind House of Waris said he might be late for New York Fashion Week because of the airline's decision.

"Don't start the show without me," he wrote.

Aeromexico offered an apology Tuesday, saying it "recognizes and is proud of the diversity of its passengers."

"We apologize to Mr. Waris Ahluwalia for the bad experience he went through with one of our security personnel," Aeromexico said in a statement.

The airline said it works to maintain strong security measures while respecting its passengers' cultures and beliefs.

