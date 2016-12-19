Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away on December 18 at the age of 99.

The Hungarian-American actress died of heart attack. She was set to turn 100 years old on February 6, 2017.



Born in Budapest in 1917, Gabor emigrated to the United States in 1941. She became famous after starring in such films as Moulin Rouge, Lovely to Look At and We're Not Married!



Gabor had nine husbands, including hotel magnate Conrad Hilton and actor George Sanders.