EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:34, 01 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Acute injury unit opened at Shymkent children's hospital

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An acute injury unit has opened at the Shymkent children's hospital in Asar building estate, otyrar.kz reports.

    The unit provides high-tech medical care performing bone fracture repairs. One of the surgeries performed there is osteosynthesis. It is a surgical procedure that stabilizes and joins the ends of fractured (broken) bones by mechanical devices such as metal plates, pins, rods, wires or screws.

    The hospital works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!