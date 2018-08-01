15:34, 01 August 2018 | GMT +6
Acute injury unit opened at Shymkent children's hospital
ASTANA. KAZINFORM An acute injury unit has opened at the Shymkent children's hospital in Asar building estate, otyrar.kz reports.
The unit provides high-tech medical care performing bone fracture repairs. One of the surgeries performed there is osteosynthesis. It is a surgical procedure that stabilizes and joins the ends of fractured (broken) bones by mechanical devices such as metal plates, pins, rods, wires or screws.
The hospital works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.