Acute respiratory infections’ incidence rate up in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty region has recently seen an increase in the incidence rate of acute respiratory infections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the region has already reported 47,309 cases of acute respiratory infections during this epidemiological season, that is 41.6% more than in the previous epidemiological season.

«Such high incidence rate of the acute respiratory infections is fueled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Incidence rate among children stands at 34.2%. No flu cases have been registered so far,» the department said in a statement.

It was noted that up to 300,000 doses on anti-flu vaccines are expected to be purchased for Almaty region. Local authorities have already bought half of the required doses - 150,000 - to the amount of 147 million tenge.

It is worth mentioning that anti-COVID vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan in early February 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID jabs. The mass vaccination kicked off on April 2, 2021.