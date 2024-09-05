Acute respiratory virus infection cases on the rise in N Kazakhstan

A seasonal upswing in acute respiratory virus infection is seen in North Kazakhstan with most cases detected in children, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to healthcare department head Kanysh Bizhanov, 689 acute respiratory virus infection cases were recorded in the region. of which 427 cases were recorded in children under 18 years old, and 234 in adults, including 28 pregnant women.

As stated there, 60,000 flu shots were acquired for free vaccination of high-risk groups. The planned vaccination will roll out on September 15.

He also added that 54 COVID cases have been reported in the region since the beginning of the year with no deaths recorded. Notably, there was no growth in acute respiratory virus infection, COVID, and viral pneumonia hospitalizations which means people develop mild coronavirus symptoms. Zhumatayev noted multiple Omicron subvariants are circulating currently in Kazakhstan and globally.