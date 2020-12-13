EN
    00:38, 13 December 2020 | GMT +6

    ADAL Party candidates visit Almaty rgn

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The ADAL Party candidates for deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan met on December 12 with the people of Almaty region, the party’s press service informs.

    Well-known sportsman, public figure Ardak Nazarov, TV journalist, public figure Daulet Mukayev, well-known TV journalist, Ashyk Alan TV project host Maksat Tolykbay, chairman of the Menin Atamekenim social fund, public figure Lazzat Chinkisbayeva took part in the meeting.

    Those gathered debated social issues.

    Parliament Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Political Reform
