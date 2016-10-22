Adambay and Petrukhin are official ambassadors of Universiade-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On the high-mountain skating rink "Medeo" opening of the new winter season 2016-2017 timed to 100 days till the Universiade-2017 took place with participation of Almaty akim Bauyrzhan Baybek, Kazinform reports.

"More than one thousand people who are missing the skating have come today. My congratulations for everyone!", - Bauyrzhan Baybek noted.

According to him, the Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty will allow the city to manifest itself as an international center of winter tourism. The akim handed diplomas to producer Nurtas Adambayu, showman Murat Muturganov, biker Dmitry Petrukhin who are the ambassadors of the Universiade.

"I sincerely congratulate you on opening of Medeo skating season and the countdown of 100 days till the Universiade", - Bauyrzhan Baybek continued.

The administration of the skating rink says that the prices remain the same - 1800 tenge. The skating rink will be open from Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 till 23:00. In morning the skating rink is open from 10:00 till 16:00, in the evening from 18:00 till 23:00.



