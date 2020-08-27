Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine extended until Oct 31

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine has been extended until October 31, Ukrinform reports.

The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on August 26.

«Quarantine in Ukraine is prolonged until October 31, 2020. Restrictive measures in the regions are also strengthened due to a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. We need to understand that we are all in a new reality and it dictates new rules and the need to strictly adhere to security measures,» Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a government meeting.

In particular, in regions with a «green» level of epidemic danger, discos, nightclubs, catering for leisure, as well as concerts (except for those held by cultural institutions, for which concert activities during the last year is the main activity) will be prohibited.

Stepanov also noted that the said decision gives local governments the right to access the data of the Dii Vdoma e-service in order to control persons subject to self-isolation or observation, and persons who have violated the quarantine rules.

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. That is, restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.

As of August 27, Ukraine reported 112,059 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,974 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.