ADB launches youth photo contest in run-up to Asia Water Forum 2018

MANILA. KAZINFORM The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a photo competition to showcase how youth can contribute to improving water services, water resource management, and water security in Asia and the Pacific.

The youth photo competition is part of the upcoming Asia Water Forum (AWF) 2018, ADB's flagship event on the water sector, which is set for 2-4 October 2018 at ADB headquarters in Manila. The theme for this year's event is "Information, Innovation, and Technology," the ADB's official website reads.

The competition, dubbed as #WaterYouDoing, calls on youth to share creative ideas or innovative practices that enhance the sustainable use and/or management of water in the five major areas of ADB's water operations: supplying water, sanitation and water quality, water for food, water for energy, and water resources management.

"Despite Asia's rapid progress, serious challenges remain and we have to keep the profile of water high on the region's development agenda," said ADB's Water Sector Group Chief Mr. Thomas Panella. "One way to do this is to sustain the dialogue on water security by involving youth, our next generation of leaders. This youth photo competition broadens engagement and participation, which are crucial in working toward water and sanitation for all or Sustainable Development Goal 6."

The competition is open to all nonprofessional photographers aged between 18 and 32 from ADB member countries. Photos submitted must be original, taken personally by the participant, and have not been published previously. Photos can be of people, places, projects, or types of innovation that show youth's unique contribution to any of ADB's five major water activities. Submissions should come with a caption of no more than 150 words explaining the photo and its location. Participants may submit as many photos as they like.

Entries can be sent by email. But participants can also post photos on their Facebook account, set the post as public, and tag the ADB Water for All page, using the hashtag #WaterYouDoing. They can also post photos on their Instagram account, set account as public, use the hashtag, and tag the ADB HQ account.

There will be six winners: one for each of the five water activities (Best Photo Awards) and one People's Choice Award for the most likes and reactions on Facebook or Instagram. All winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Manila to participate in the AWF.

More information on the rules and guidelines for the competition can be viewed here. Photos can be submitted and posted until 31 August 2018.

The Asia Water Forum 2018 will bring together over 300 participants including government officials from ADB developing member countries, industry and water association representatives, private sector, and civil society to discuss and raise awareness on water issues, as well as identify strategies that can be adopted and scaled up with innovation and technology.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members-48 from the region. In 2017, ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.