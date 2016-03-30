ADB mourns loss of Kazakhstan Country Director Jinlin Yang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Colleagues have been paying tribute to Jinlin Yang, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director in Kazakhstan, who passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 55 on 27 March.

“Jinlin will be remembered by his colleagues not only as a talented and devoted staff but also as a friendly and outgoing person always ready to share his experience with others in ADB,” said ADB President Takehiko Nakao.

Mr. Yang, a national of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), joined ADB in 2011 as a Senior Advisor in the East Asia Regional Department, having been head of the Asia-Pacific Finance and Development Center at the PRC Ministry of Finance.

Educated at Beijing University and Harvard, he worked in a variety of other positions in the Ministry, including Director of the World Bank Division and had two stints as an advisor and alternate on the Board of the World Bank.

He assumed the post of ADB Country Director in Kazakhstan in 2014, after ADB held its successful Annual Meeting in Astana. In his time in Kazakhstan, he oversaw last year a landmark loan operation of $1 billion to the country.

