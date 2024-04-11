EN
    22:14, 11 April 2024 | GMT +6

    ADB predicts increase in gold exports from Kyrgyzstan

    Photo: Kabar

    The Asian Development Bank forecasts gold export growth in 2024-2025, ADB experts told during the presentation of the Asian Development Review in Bishkek, Kabar reports. 

    According to them, the current account deficit is expected to narrow in 2024-25 as gold exports increase and imports slow due to lower domestic demand and re-exports.

    As it became known from the report of ADB analysts, despite the reduction in inflation to 5.5% in February 2024, inflation expectations remain elevated. To address this issue, it is necessary to strengthen monetary policy by implementing measures to reverse dollarization, improve operational independence and credibility, and central bank communication.

