ADB to contribute to Almaty agglomeration development

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Almaty region Serik Turdaliyev met with the representatives of the Asian Development Bank.

The parties discussed the issues of Almaty-Bishkek economic corridor related to the development of Almaty agglomeration, the press service of the regional administration informs.

According to ADB Principal Economist Pradeep Srivastava, the Bank plans to contribute to the development of Almaty-Bishkek economic belt under the Central Asian Regions Development Program. The Bank is going to invest in agriculture, tourism, logistics, roads and motor transport, education and healthcare spheres . At present stage the ADB is involved in Kazakhstan infrastructure development only.

The above-mentioned economic corridor will help develop both the roads between the cities and the entire agglomeration of Almaty and Bishkek. Almaty region will join this project too, since it shares borders with Almaty. During the meeting, S. Turdaliyev noted that implementation of these projects will contribute to boosting economic potential of 5 regions of Almaty agglomeration as well as to active development of food belt around Almaty.