ADB to provide Kazakhstan with necessary institutional support for implementation of investment projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev held a meeting with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Kazakhstan Giovanni Capannelli.

According to the Ministry's press service, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation in the framework of the ADB's 2017-2021 Country Partnership Strategy, government.kz reported.

K.Bishimbayev noted the importance of strengthening cooperation with the ADB, further implementation of the priority joint projects, as well as the bank's further participation in implementating PPP projects.

Giovanni Capannelle emphasized that the ADB will provide necessary institutional support to strengthen and expand the areas of investment projects.