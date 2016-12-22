ADB to support development of Karaganda teaching hospital by PPP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a transaction advisory services agreement with the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop a bankable public-private partnership (PPP) structure for the Karaganda University Hospital project, Kazinform has learnt from the ADB's press service.

Under the agreement, ADB's Office of Public-Private Partnership will advise the Ministry of Health and Social Development to promote private investment for the 300-bed multifunctional teaching hospital. The agreement was signed by Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister for the MHSD, and Giovanni Capannelli, ADB's Country Director for Kazakhstan.



"There is an urgent need to improve the quality of healthcare provided to the population of Karaganda city and its region," said Mr. Capannelli. "The project aims to deliver international level education and training for medical school students."



Public health sector in Karaganda is characterized by the absence of full scale facility operating under international standards, and aging infrastructure and equipment.



The project is aligned with the government's strategy to attract private capital in the health sector and is an important part of the country's PPP Development Program.



