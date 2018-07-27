ADB to support Uzbekistan's agro industry, ensure food security

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Board of Directors has approved a new long-term corporate strategy, Strategy 2030, that sets out the institution's broad vision and strategic response to the evolving needs of Asia and the Pacific, the Bank's press office stated.

"Asia and the Pacific has made great progress over the last half century in poverty reduction and economic growth, but there are unfinished development agendas," ADB President Takehiko Nakao said . "Under Strategy 2030, we will combine finance, knowledge, and partnerships to sustain our efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and expand our vision towards a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable region."

ADB's aspirations are aligned with major global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals, the Financing for Development agenda, the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. Given the size of Asia and the Pacific, achieving such commitments will depend critically on the region's success, Trend reports.

Strategy 2030 recognizes that the ambitious global development agenda must be tailored to specific local circumstances. ADB will strengthen its country-focused approach, promote the use of innovative technologies, and deliver integrated interventions that combine expertise across a range of sectors and themes and through a mix of public and private sector operations.



