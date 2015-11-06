Additional education crucial for children - Kazakh Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has paid a visit to the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the palace, Ms Abdykalikova attended a presentation of the project on strategic approaches to the development of additional education for children in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As you may know, modernization of the national system of education is one of the priorities of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps" outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. A presentation of the "My profession" program implemented together with such national companies as KazakhstanTemirZholy and Kazatomprom was held during the visit as well. Secretary Abdykalikova familiarized with other projects carried out at the palace and met with schoolchildren who attend classes and hobby clubs at the palace. Ms Abdykalikova was satisfied with the results of her visit and noted the importance of further development of additional education in Astana and all regions of the country.