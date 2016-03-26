Additional tickets for Golovkin vs. Wade fight on sale to accommodate demand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler revealed that additional $30 tickets sections was opened ahead of the Golovkin vs. Wade fight to accommodate demand, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Extra $30 Tickets for #GolovkinWade now on sale! Get them while they last #BigDramaShow ," Loeffler wrote in a Twitter post.

He also tweeted about Golovkin's weight in the latest post: "GGG weighed 164 for @WBCBoxing 30 day weighin, Canelo 167.8 for 30 day weighin for Cotto fight, who's the bigger Middleweight Champion?"

Recall that Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and American Dominic Wade will fight on April 23 at the Forum in California.