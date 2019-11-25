EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:52, 25 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Additional trains to be launched for winter holidays

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Passenger Transportations» JSC launches additional trains for December holidays, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thus, in order to satisfy the demand of passengers Passenger Transportations will launch additional trains for the period of the following December holidays: the First President Day, the Independence Day and New Year en route Almaty 2-Shymkent, Almaty 2 – Turkestan, Mangystau – Beuney, Nur-Sultan – Shu, Nur-Sultan Nurly Zhol – Shymkent.

    Additional information is available at: 105.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Transport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!