Additional Universiade tickets in sale

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Due to the increased interest to the sport events within the framework of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty the FISU has decided to give the seats designated to the Organization to spectators.

As informed by the akimat, a part of tickets, as per the international protocol, are reserved for FISU representatives and official delegations, athletes and media. It is about 30% of the tickets which are not for sale. It has been decided by up to 90% of these tickets will be provided for sale. The tickets including those for the most popular sports figure skating and hockey will be available for sale from today.

Also due to the growing interest additional no-seat tickets will be available in the TicketDay system after the seat-tickets are sold out.

By now 184,000 (80% of the total volume) tickets have been sold out. This is a record number of tickets ever sold for sports events in Kazakhstan.