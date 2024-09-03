Adele announces break from music career

Adele has announced that she will be stepping away from music "for an incredibly long time" after completing her European tour, marking a significant pause in her career to focus on her personal life, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The 36-year-old singer made the announcement during her final show in Munich, Germany, where she reflected on the need for a break and the desire to live the "new life" she has been building over the past few years.

During her performance, Adele expressed gratitude to her fans, acknowledging that she has enjoyed performing for nearly three years—a record for her—but now feels it's time to rest. She highlighted that she has ten shows left in her Las Vegas residency, which were delayed earlier due to illness. After these final performances, she plans to take an extended hiatus from the music scene.

Adele's Munich performances were a part of a historic ten-date residency at the Messe exhibition centre, where she played to over 730,000 fans, setting a record for the largest temporary arena ever built, with a capacity of over 73,000.

Earlier this month, Adele also confirmed her engagement to US sports agent Rich Paul during one of her Munich shows, further signalling a new chapter in her personal life. She shared with fans that after seven years of building this new life, she is ready to embrace it fully.

The singer, who split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, expressed that she will miss her fans "terribly" and hopes to see them again in Las Vegas. Her relationship with Paul, which began in 2021, marks a significant turn in her life, and she appears eager to enjoy this new phase away from the spotlight.