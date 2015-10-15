ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time two writers from Russia and Kazakhstan became the laureates of the famous Krapivin International Children's Literature Award, Sverdlovsk Central TV reports.

The first winner Maria Fedotova came from Yakutia. Her tale "Minx Nulgynet" is an autobiographical story narrating about a girl born in a team of deer, as the writer herself. Kazakhstani Adelia Amrayeva's book "I Want to Live" uncovers the problem of children's suicide. According to her, she did not expect to win. Moreover, writing is her hobby. Her main occupation is advertisement, she says. This year, the Ministry of Culture of Sverdlovsk region envisaged 220 thousand roubles as a prize fund for the winners. More than 200 works have been submitted for the competition this year. The Krapivin International Children's Literature Award is a literature award granted once a year to a Russian or foreign author. The prize named after Russian writer Vladislav Krapivin is awarded usually on his birthday, October 14. Unfortunately, Krapivin could not join the event for illness. The founders of the prize are the Association of Writers of the Urals (2006) and Sverdlovsk Vladislav Krapivin Public Foundation