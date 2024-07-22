Adidas cancels half-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid, known for her active pro-Palestinian position, is suing Adidas for removing an advertising campaign, Kazinform reports.

On July 11, Adidas released an advertising campaign featuring Bella Hadid. The design of the retro shoes was inspired by the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

On July 18, on the social network X, Israel opposed Hadid's participation in the advertising campaign, recalling that 11 Israelis were killed during the Olympic Games in Munich.

As a reminder, last month Bella and her sister Gigi donated $1 million to support Palestinian relief efforts.

The next day, Adidas pulled Hadid’s ads and apologized to the Israeli side.

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused,” Adidas said.

According to recent reports, Hadid has decided to sue Adidas company.