EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:57, 10 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Adil Mukhamedzhanov became CEO of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the only shareholder of JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company - JSC Baiterek National Management Holding - Adil Mukhamedzhanov has been elected the CEO of the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company.

    As Baiterek Holding informed on its website, Adil Mukhamedzhanov is a graduate of the Turar Ryskulov Kazakhstan Economic University with a major  in International Economic Relations. He also holds a bachelor's degree from Nottingham University .

    Prior to this appointment, Mukhamedzhanov worked for JSC KazTransOil.

    He served as member of the Board of Directors of Caspian Energy Inc. and JSC AsiaCreditBank. In 2004-2016, he was Vice President of LLP Aral Petroleum Capital and Chairman of the Board of JSC Otan Open Accumulative Pension Fund.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Baiterek Holding News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!