    16:08, 28 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Adil Turssunov named as Adviser to First President of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Adil Turssunov has been appointed as the Adviser to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    He will also take up the post of the head of the Information Management and Analysis Department of the First President's Office.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, signed the corresponding decree.

