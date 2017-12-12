Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Bolat Zhamishev to run Astana Winter Marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of well-known Kazakhstanis will compete in the Astana Winter Marathon that will be arranged in the capital on December 24, Kazinform correspondent reports.

They include Head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Board Chairman of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC Bolat Zhamishev, according to famous Kazakh marathon runner Marat Zhylanbayev.

"We limited the number of runners to 300 people as only trained people should go there. And we are glad that such highly placed persons as Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Aidyn Rakhimbayev, Bolat Zhamishev, Bagdat Musin, and Batyrbek Musin showed their willingness to compete," he told a briefing in Astana.

The Astana Winter Marathon is another stage in Kazakhstan's mass sports development. The popularity of that sport is growing year on year. The competitions include 3 distances: a classic marathon of 42 km 195 m, a half marathon of 21 km, and a 10-kilometer race.



Each competitor will receive a winter start package, and all the finishers will get commemorative medals. The winners in three age divisions will be awarded cups and valuable prizes.