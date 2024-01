ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tsesna Corporation, Kazinform reports.

"Tsesna Corporation JSC informs that Adilbek Ryskeldinovich Dzhaksybekov has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tsesna Corporation JSC since September 10, 2018," the statement said.