    18:32, 08 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Adilbek Kabayev to head Language Policy Committee

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister decreed to appoint Adilbek Kabayev as the chairman of the Language Policy Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, the PM’s press service informs.

    Born in 1963 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University, Taraz State University.

    Prior to the appointment since January 2020 has worked as deputy chairman of the Language Policy Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.


    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
