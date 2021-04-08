EN
    17:16, 08 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Adilbek Musin reaches butterfly semis at Russian Open Swimming Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adilbek Musin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the 100 meters butterfly semifinal at the Russian Open Swimming Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    In the 100m butterfly on Day 6 of the Championships swimmer Adilbek Musin of Kazakhstan finished second, clocking in at 00:52.66. Mikhal Vekobshchev was first - 00:51.94.

    FINA approved the Russian Open Swimming Championships as a qualifying tournament that meets the Tokyo Olympics standards.

