Adilbek Musin reaches butterfly semis at Russian Open Swimming Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adilbek Musin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the 100 meters butterfly semifinal at the Russian Open Swimming Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the 100m butterfly on Day 6 of the Championships swimmer Adilbek Musin of Kazakhstan finished second, clocking in at 00:52.66. Mikhal Vekobshchev was first - 00:51.94.

FINA approved the Russian Open Swimming Championships as a qualifying tournament that meets the Tokyo Olympics standards.