Adilkhan Mukhamedyarov named Chief of Staff of Kyzylorda region’s administration office

Adilkhan Mukhamedyarov has been appointed as the chief of staff of the administration office of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Born in North Kazakhstan region in 1987, Mukhamedyarov is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University. He also holds a master’s degree in economics and business as well as is currently pursuing his PhD degree in political science at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Mukhamedyarov started out his career as a statistician in the tax department of North Kazakhstan region. Throughout different years, he held a number of senior positions.

In 2008 and 2011, he was the chief specialist in the internal policy department of North Kazakhstan region, chief specialist in the office of the governor of North Kazakhstan region, chief inspector.

In 2011 and 2017, he served as an assistant to the governor of North Kazakhstan region, head of the inspection-organizational department of the office of the governor of North Kazakhstan region, deputy head of the regional entrepreneurship and tourism department.

In 2017 and 2024, Mukhamedyarov worked as a specialist in the press service of the Kazakh President, inspector.

In January 2024, he headed the section in the press service of the Kazakh President.