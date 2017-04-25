Administrative and academic independence of universities to be extended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government has approved the amendments to the legislation on extending administrative and academic independence of universities, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor at the Government's weekly meeting, Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev said that the legislation aims at significant extension of academic and management independence of all higher education institutions of the country.



As per the law, the universities will be entitled to set application regulations based on academic programmes, their structure and content. The universities will be also enabled to define their structure and staff, recruitment rules, establish daughter organizations for research activities etc.



National universities will be allowed to independently develop their academic standards and requirements at all levels of education - establishment of branches abroad, opening startup companies and set their own application regulations.



According to the Minister, Kazakhstan is implementing a principle of developing academic programmes in close connection with the national framework of qualifications. Henceforth, the national framework of qualifications determines both the results of teaching and competences. The framework was approved by the professional community," he added.