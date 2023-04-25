Admiration and applause: Astana Ballet tours Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 22 and 23, the Astana Ballet Theatre toured in Aktobe. The capital’s company presented an exquisite program on the stage of G. Zhubanova Aktobe Regional Philharmonic Hall: the «Triumph» divertissement staged by choreographer Ainur Abilgazina and «A Fuego Lento» ballet by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante.

The performance of the dancers was accompanied by incessant ovations and exclamations of «bravo», Kazinform cites the Astana Ballet’s Press Office.

«We are completely focused on the hearts of the audience, and we are twice delighted when there is a return, when a dialogue is being built. Successful tour to Aktobe confirms the fact that the brand of the Astana Ballet Theatre is popular, sought-after and recognizable. Most importantly, all our dancers, tutors, and administration understand that it is impossible to stop at this, we need to conquer new heights. I am glad that such a trend has emerged in our country — theaters have become interesting for people, because this is undoubtedly a very important part of our life,» said Alexandr Sovostyanov, director of the theatre.

In the first part, connoisseurs of high art were presented with the «Triumph» ballet staged by the leading soloist of the theatre Ainur Abilgazina to the music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. According to the choreographer, this production combines ­elegance, sophistication, and grandeur. The brilliant «Triumph» is an instant filled with the beauty of classical ballet; it is a hymn to classical dance. The divertissement captivated the audience of Aktobe: the applause and exclamations of «bravo» did not stop, even when the curtain hid the stage.

The choreographic celebration ended with the neoclassical ballet «A Fuego Lento» staged by Ricardo Amarante, whose works are included in the program of each tour of the theatre and constantly delight the audience everywhere in the world. This is a free romantic fantasy with expressive plastique movements staged on the original music by the composers Lalo Schifrin, Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel, and Sayo Kosugi. The choreographer’s special figural language is distinguished by grace and sophistication, and simultaneously by sensuality and playfulness. The audience duly appreciated the dancers’ brilliant technique of performance and intense energy, thanking them with loud applause.

«For out theatre, the anniversary season has become a period of implementation of new outstanding and interesting creative projects, as well as premieres and new tours. The fact is that our theatre has grown seriously in a creative sense. Our spectators, theatre critics, and ourselves, without false modesty, recognize this fact. We are delighted with the tour to Aktobe, it is extremely important and significant for our entire team to feel the heart-warming support of our audience and their lively interest in our creative work,» shared Nurlan Kanetov, the artistic director of the Astana Ballet Theatre.

The tour was held with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.