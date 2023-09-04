Adult lynx caught on camera in Burabai

BURABAI. KAZINFORM An adult lynx was seen in the Burabai national park, Kazinform reports.

The rare footage of the red-listed lynx was captured in the territory of the Akylbai forestry. The video is shared on the Instagram account of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

This footage once again proves that ecosystem of the national park is hospitable to animals, including the lynx. There were just nine species in 2021. Their number grew up to in 2023.