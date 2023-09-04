EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:28, 04 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Adult lynx caught on camera in Burabai

    None
    Still image: instagram.com/parkburabay
    BURABAI. KAZINFORM An adult lynx was seen in the Burabai national park, Kazinform reports.

    The rare footage of the red-listed lynx was captured in the territory of the Akylbai forestry. The video is shared on the Instagram account of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    This footage once again proves that ecosystem of the national park is hospitable to animals, including the lynx. There were just nine species in 2021. Their number grew up to in 2023.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Environment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!