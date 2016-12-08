EN
    13:16, 08 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Advantages of investing in Kazakhstan in the spotlight of AlmatyInvest 2016

    
    
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov talked about advantages of investing into Kazakhstan at the international forum AlmatyInvest 2016 on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Since the beginning of this year Kazakhstan has introduced ‘a one window' principle for investors in all regional centers. Over 4,000 public services, including visa and work permits issuance, have been rendered since early 2016," Vice Minister Khairov said.

    Khairov noted that the Kazakhstan Investment Ombudsman settled nearly 60 issues through the pretrial process in favor of investors.

    He underscored that over the past 11 years Kazakhstan has attracted $230 billion of direct foreign investment, mainly into oil and gas sector. However, owing to the industrialization program implemented in the country more and more foreign investment is channeled into Kazakhstan's processing sector.

    Earlier it was reported that the AlmatyInvest 2016 brought together over 500 participants.

