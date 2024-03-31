EN
    09:24, 31 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Adverse weather conditions predicted for Kazakhstan March 31

    Weather
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Inclement weather is set to persist in most parts of Kazakhstan on Sunday, March 31, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Precipitation is forecast to douse parts of the country. Chances of rain and snow mixed will be high countrywide.

    Snowfall is expected in Akmola and Karaganda regions. Heavy precipitation will be observed in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    Mets warn of foggy and slippery conditions on roads in northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan.

