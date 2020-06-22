EN
    11:59, 22 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Adviser to Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Ospanov has been designated as the adviser to the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

    Throughout his professional career he held many posts, including the mayor of Aktau city and deputy governor of Mangistau region.

    He also served as a deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, of the 3rd convocation.

    At the ministry, Serik Ospanov will be responsible for the issues of industrial development.


