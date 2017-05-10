Advisor to director of Kazakh National Library named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aidos Sarym has been appointed as advisor to the director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"On the Defender of the Motherland Day [7th of May], official of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, statesman and political expert Aidos Sarym has been designated as advisor to the director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We wish him success and look forward to cooperate with him," the press service of the library wrote in a Facebook post.



Born in 1975, Mr. Sarym is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He is the director of the Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly Foundation.