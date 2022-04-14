Advisor to General Director of TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alpamys Sharimov was named an advisor to the General Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, Kazinform reports.

Alpamys Sharimov is a famed TV and film producer. During different years, he worked as a host on Kazakh radio, Kazakhstan TV channel.

He took part in the holding of Kazakh and international TV projects, and a member of the Global Gift Foundation.