Advisor to Kazakh Finance Minister gets new appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Zhanbayev has been appointed as the new head of public revenue department of Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Finance.

Zhanbayev, 42, earlier served as advisor to the Finance Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He began his professional career as a tax agent in Turgaisk and Kostanay regions. He worked at the Ministry of Finance, and at the economic department of the Prime Minister's Office. Later, he took up the posts of the deputy head of the tax department in Zhambyl region and the analogous department in Pavlodar region.



In 2015, Mr. Zhanbayev was named as advisor to the Finance Minister.