Advisor to Kazakh National Bank Chairman named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known economist Aidarkhan Kussainov has been appointed as advisor to Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the bank.

Mr. Kussainov is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Atyrau Institute of Oil and Gas and KIMEP.



He consulted the Government of Kazakhstan and held various posts in oil & gas companies in 1990s.



In 2001-2003, he became the Director of the Gas Industry Department of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.



Mr. Kussainov founded Almagest company in 2004.



He worked for "Almaty Development Center" JSC in 2014-2015 and was a member and independent director of the boards of many Kazakhstani companies.



Mr. Kussainov is a member of the Russian and Kazakhstani Independent Directors Associations.