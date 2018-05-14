AEF accreditation center opens doors in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Accreditation center of the Astana Economic Forum (AEF) has opened its doors at Hilton Astana Hotel in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Participants of the forum can get accreditation here [at the hotel], at Marriott, Rixos and Duman hotels as well as Keruen shopping centers. These places are convenient and accessible for everyone," Vice Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said at the opening ceremony of the accreditation center on Monday.



In his words, the registration and accreditation will be open for three days of the forum.



"One can get accreditation even on the last day of the forum. This option is offered for the convenience of the residents of the city, participants and speakers of the forum," Dalenov noted.



The Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 will take place in Astana on May 17-19. This year it will bring together a record-number of speakers - some 500 people from different countries.



Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and candidate for Russian Presidency Xenia Sobchak are expected to participate.

