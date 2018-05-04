AEF to be a forum of a myriad of stars: Bulat Stolyarov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The XI Astana Economic Forum will be a forum of a myriad of stars, said general producer of the forum Bulat Stolyarov, Kazinform reports.

"Speakers are the face of any forum. This forum wouldn't be what it is without Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, without one of the greatest futurists of our time Michio Kaku, without one of the world's best economist Jim O'Neill. I would like to draw your attention to the concept of choosing speakers for the forum. We consider this forum as the forum of a myriad of stars," Stolyarov said at the presentation of the rebranded Astana Economic Forum at the KazMediaCenter.



According to him, during the three-day forum Astana will become the capital of discussions of global challenges and people all around the world will follow the forum.



Stolyarov stressed that within the framework of the forum there will be held some 70 events.