Aeroflot adds service to six new destinations in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The airline this week adds regularly scheduled flights from its Moscow hub to Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe and Shymkent.

In March 2014 Aeroflot received permission to re-enter the Kazakh market, and the airline began operating regular service between Moscow and Karaganda. Today's announcement marks a significant expansion of Aeroflot's offering for passengers traveling between Russia and Kazakhstan, as Aeroflot begins flying routes to Kazakhstan's largest cities vacated by Transaero, which ceased operations on October 26.

All Aeroflot flights to Kazakhstan depart from Sheremetyevo Airport's Terminal E and are serviced by Airbus A320 family aircraft.

- Daily flights between Moscow and Astana and daily flights between Moscow and Almaty began operating on 26 October.

- Service between Moscow and Aktau as well as service between Moscow and Aktrau began yesterday, October 28, and will operate every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

- Service between Moscow and Aktobe began today, October 29, and will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

- Service between Moscow and Shymkent begins October 31, and will operate three times per week.

Source: http://aviationtribune.com/