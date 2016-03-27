EN
    10:59, 27 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Aeroflot resumes flights to Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's Aeroflot obtained a permit to operate flights to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the company's official website.

    "Upon obtaining the permit of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aeroflot resumes flights to Kazakhstan," the company said in a statement.
    All flights scheduled on March 27, 2016 will be operated as per usual.
    Aeroflot is set to operate flights from the Russian capital Moscow to the Kazakh cities of Aktau, Aktobe, Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Karaganda and Shymkent in the upcoming season.
    Recall that Aeroflot stopped operating flights to Kazakhstan on Saturday, March 26, after it failed to obtain the necessary permit.

